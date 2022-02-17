KP Sehat Card: 67pc patients prefer private hospitals

PESHAWAR: Despite reforms and improvement claims in public sector hospitals, 67 percent patients got treatment in private hospitals under the KP Sehat Card programme.

Only 32 per cent patients were treated in public and medical teaching hospitals. The pubic hospital admitted 17pc while MTHs treated only 15pc of total patients. Private hospitals were paid Rs 15,534 million against the Rs 6,618 million to government hospitals since the inception of the programme. Private hospitals earned 70pc of the total budget while government hospitals received the remaining 30% funds under the health cards. During the current financial year 2021-22, around 288,794 patients preferred private hospitals while 144,656 went to government hospitals including MTHs. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has so far paid Rs 30,598 million to the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) for the Sehat card scheme; however, the SLIC will pay back the unutilized amount of over Rs 7.7 billion.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra who holds the portfolio of the Health Ministry says the State Life Insurance Corporation would deduct the total expenses and reimburse the remaining amount of premium to the provincial government while in case of excess payments, the additional amount would be borne by the SLIC. He said the first objective of the government is to provide the best healthcare facilities to the entire population under which people have been given the opportunity to choose public and private hospitals. The health card data shows that the quality of government hospitals has also improved.

“Only rich people in the world turn to private hospitals but the PTI government has taken a revolutionary step to provide treatment facilities to all citizens in private hospitals,” Taimur said, adding that the performance of government hospitals during the corona pandemic was outstanding and the government would continue to invest in government hospitals to improve their quality.

According to the data available with this scribe, around 907,966 patients were treated under the KP Sehat Card programme free of cost in different public and private hospitals from January 1, 2016 to February 14, 2022. The State Life Insurance Corporation has paid an amount of Rs 22,152 million against the treatment of 907,966 patients with an average cost of Rs 24,397 per patient. The private hospitals admitted around 612,020 patients while public sector hospitals treated 157,333 patients. The medical teaching hospitals operated 138,613 patients under the SC programme.

The official documents revealed that public hospitals admitted 32,692 patients from January 2016 to October 2020 and received Rs 404 million as charges. These hospitals treated 44,279 from November 2020 to June 2021 and got Rs 838 million as treatment charges. Similarly, from July 2021 to February 2022, public hospitals treated 80,360 patients and claimed Rs 1,813 million.

The medical teaching hospitals admitted 49,342 patients from January 2016 to October 2020 and received Rs 1,546 million as charges. These hospitals treated 24,977 patients from November 2020 to June 2021 and got Rs 516 million as treatment charges. Similarly, from July 2021 to February 2022, medical teaching hospitals treated 64,294 patients and claimed Rs 1,501 million.

Similarly, private hospitals admitted 169,724 patients from January 2016 to October 2020 and received Rs 4,013 million as charges. These hospitals treated 153,502 patients from November 2020 to June 2021 and got Rs 4,083 million as treatment charges. Similarly, from July 2021 to February 2022, private hospitals treated 288,704 patients and claimed Rs 7,438 million.