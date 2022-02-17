First phase of LB polls in 17 Punjab districts on May 29: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced holding of the first phase of Local Bodies (LB) elections in Punjab and said that electoral exercise will be held in 17 districts on May 29.

According to the ECP, a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja decided that in the first phase, local body elections would be held on May 29 in 17 districts of Punjab and in the first phase, elections will be held in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari and Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Pakpatan, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sialkot, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Attock.

It is widely believed that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will face tough challenge from its top political rival in the province i.e. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party and some other parties, including Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, can also give it a fight in some constituencies.

There are, though some media indications that PTI can seek TLP cooperation in certain constituencies on a give-and-take basis. As per the schedule issued by the ECP on December 27, 2021, the committees set up for delimitation had posted preliminary lists of constituencies for local bodies elections in all 36 district offices of the Commission in the province, including details of neighborhood and village councils.

The delimitation committees have determined the boundaries of neighborhood and village councils under the Election Act 2017 and Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021, according to which at least 2,544 neighborhood councils and 3,128 village councils have been formed.

The ECP had said in a statement that voters can challenge the delimitation of their respective constituencies till February 25 before the authorities concerned appointed by the ECP and the authorities would decide on the objections of the voters by March 12.

It may be recalled that the PTI had dissolved the local governments elected in May 2019 under the 2013 Local Government Act with a promise to introduce a more empowered system under the new laws.

Subsequently, in March 2021, the Supreme Court, while ordering the restoration of dissolved local governments, ruled that Section 3 of the Local Government Act 2019, which allows elected local governments, to dissolve before their legal term, is unconstitutional.

The Punjab government had restored local governments last October after the Supreme Court expressed frustration over non-implementation of its earlier order. The local governments of Punjab completed their term on December 31, 2021 while the provincial government had issued Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 on December 12.

However, later, in January 2022, the Punjab government had proposed to the Election Commission to hold local bodies elections in the province in two phases and the first phase on May 15.