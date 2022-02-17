Gladiators’ Ahsan available for Friday match against Sultans

LAHORE: Former champions Quetta Gladiators have announced that top-order batter Ahsan Ali will be available for selection in the side’s next fixture against Multan Sultans on Friday (tomorrow).
The in-form right-handed batter sustained a thumb injury during his side’s faceoff with Lahore Qalandars. Following the injury, Ahsan remained unable to participate in their clash against Peshawar Zalmi.
The Gladiators are currently in fifth place with six points. They will play their eighth match against Sultans on Friday here at Gaddafi Stadium.
