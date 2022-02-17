Local players win doubles quarters in ITF juniors

ISLAMABAD: Talha Khan and Huzaifa Khan stunned third seed Russian duo of Ivan Iutkin and Ruslan Serazhetdinov 7-5, 5-7, 11-9 in doubles quarter-final of the ITF Pakistan Elaan Dilawar Abbas Memorial World Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF-Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

The Russians took 3-1 lead at the outset, but Talha and Huzaifa fought back and leveled the score 5-5 all by breaking the 10th game of Ivan and Ruslan. The local pair went on to win the first set.

Ivan and Ruslan took the second set in the same fashion to level the match 1-1 all by breaking the 11th game of Khan brothers. In the third set super tie break, the local pair edged out Russian with ease.

Semi Zeb Khan and Hasheesh Kumar beat Abdul Hanan (Pakistan) and Liviu Popirlan (Romania) 6-3, 6-0.