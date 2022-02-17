Pakistan’s olympic run ends as Karim falters on the slope

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier skier Mohammad Karim had a disappointed day on Wednesday when he could not finish his run in the men’s slalom event of the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing.

At the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, Karim, already having the experience of playing in two Winter Games before, failed to live up to the billing and did not complete his run on the “super icy slope” he had described on Tuesday during an interaction with this correspondent.

This was the third straight time that Karim from Naltar represented Pakistan at the biggest stage. India’s Mohammad Arif Khan also failed to complete the run.

Noel Clement of France got gold with a time of one minute and 44.09 seconds. He clocked 54.30 seconds in the first run and 49.79 seconds in the second run.

Johannes Strolz of Austria claimed silver with a timing of one minute and 44.70 seconds. Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway clinched bronze by clocking one minute and 44.79 seconds.