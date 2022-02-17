Child mauled to death by stray dogs in Shikarpur

SUKKUR: A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by some stray dogs in Shikarpur on Wednesday. A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by some stray dogs in village Chanisar Kharous near Dakkan of district Shikarpur. The boy, identified as Rashid Kharous, was attacked by the dogs, when he was coming back to home from his father’s field. The residents went to rescue him but the dogs had donemuch damage before the people arrived.