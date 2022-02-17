Niazi launches WHO’s mask wearing campaign in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi launched a mask wearing campaign in Azad Kashmir organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) here Wednesday.

The campaign has been launched in collaboration with the AJK government; people will be provided information regarding the use of masks and prevention of epidemics. Addressing a ceremony organised at Muzaffarabad Medical College regarding the launching of the campaign, the AJK premier commended the role of WHO, government of Pakistan and other agencies for their cooperation extended to the Azad Kashmir government for the provision of modern health facilities to the masses.

He congratulated the WHO and the health department for launching the best mask campaign. He said during the corona pandemic, under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan had adopted the best strategy and Pakistan’s initiatives were appreciated all over the world. Addressing the function, WHO country head Dr Palitha Mahipala said he was happy to launch a mask wearing campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said the health sector in Azad Kashmir is developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.