‘US a big market for Pakistani exports’

MULTAN: US Consul General in Lahore William Makaneole has said the United States is a big market for Pakistani exporters and the relations between both the countries remained cordial despite ups and down and the US wishes a deep friendly relationship with Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the Executive Committee members of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry at a reception. He said the United States has been a friend of Pakistan since its inception in 1947 and Pakistan's allies want to develop this friendship. He said the United States is a huge market for Pakistani exporters. Pakistanis exported 24pc more to the US this year than the last year but there is still room for improvement.

He said that they are working with Pakistan in food security and many other fields. Cooperation with Pakistan in the energy sector has been going on for the last 50 years, especially at the MEPCO and the Muzaffargarh Power Plant in South Punjab. He said American investors want to invest in Pakistan. He said they are educating people to invest in Pakistan.