European Mission approves 300,000 Euros grant for Wasa project

LAHORE: European Mission has approved a grant of 300,000 Euros for Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) for setting up a project management unit. The announcement was made in an online meeting held with the European Mission under the chairmanship of MD Wasa M Tanveer here on Wednesday.
The progress of Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant project was also reviewed. MD Wasa told the media the environmental and social impact of the Babu Sabu plant is being assessed in accordance with international standards.
