JI rejects hike in fuel price, announces countrywide protest

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has rejected another hike in prices of petroleum products and announced staging two-day countrywide protests to press the government to withdraw it.

In a statement from Mansoora here Wednesday, he asked the people to join protests. He alleged that the PTI government broke all records of bad governance and incompetence in last three and half years, bringing the economy to a total collapse and raised fuel prices again to exorbitant Rs10 to Rs12 per litre.

He said the already starving masses could no longer tolerate the government, adding that JI would strive to send this government home through sit-ins if it did not solve peoples’ problems. “We demand the 50 percent decrease in prices of food items, petroleum products, medicines and electricity tariff,” he said.

Earlier, addressing a training workshop for JI workers at Mansoora, he said the present and former governments failed to provide any relief to the masses. He said the ruling elite had nothing to do with the people’s problems. The country needed Islamic system, the rule of law and strict accountability process to move ahead, he said, adding only the JI could put the country on track.