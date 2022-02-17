Asfandyar blasts govt over hike in POL prices

PESHAWAR: Rejecting the hike in the prices of petroleum products (PoL), Awami National Party (ANP) president Asfandyar Wali Khan on Wednesday said that the rulers had put a huge burden on the public on the diktat of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement issued here, the ANP leader said that the prices of the petroleum products had been increased during the PTI government contrary to the claims of its leaders. Imran Khan and his colleagues used to criticise the previous rulers for the increase in the PoL prices, he said, adding, with the fresh increase in the prices of petrol and diesels, the country would witness an unprecedented price-hike.