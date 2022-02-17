Second phase of LG elections: JUIF announces candidates for merged districts

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) on Wednesday announced candidates for second round of the local government elections in the newly-merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The list of the candidates for the tehsil chairmen was issued after detailed deliberations, said Abdul Jalil Jan, spokesman for the party. The list shared with media stated that the candidates announced for the two tehsils of Orakzai district include Mufti Mohammad Tahir for tehsil Upper Orakzai and Haji Din Badshah for Lower Orakzai.

Maulana Asmatullah has been named as party nominee for Central Kurram and Sarfaraz Bangash for Lower Kurram. Maulana Nek Zaman Haqqani has been named as nominee for Miranshah tehsil, Al-Haq Ahmad Saeed for Mir Ali and Mufti Ziaul Haq for Razmak in North Waziristan.

Moreover, Haji Taj Malook has been announced as JUI-F candidate for tehsil Ladha, Shamsuz Zaman for Sarwakai and Maulana Mohammad Saleh for Wana tehsil of South Waziristan. The second phase of the local government elections in the province would be held on March 31 in 18 remaining districts.

The JUI-F had secured landslide victory in the first round of the local bodies elections held in 17 districts of the province on December 19, 2021. The JUI-F candidates had secured victory on 23 tehsil chairman’s offices out of the total 66 tehsil councils.