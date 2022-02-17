Water outflows from main dams increase

LAHORE: Water outflows from main dams have increased as Punjab canals are being reopened after end of annual closure.

According to water report issued by Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela and Mangla dams along with reservoirs levels and barrages is as under.

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 17,300 cusecs and Outflows 59,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 47,00 cusecs and Outflows 47,00 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 4,700 cusecs and Outflows 50,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 11,400 cusecs and Outflows 10,200 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 65,100 cusecs and Outflows 59,600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 64,100 cusecs and Outflows 57,000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 50,400 cusecs and Outflows 45,200 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 5,500 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu:

Inflows 35,000 cusecs and Outflows 31,200 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 29,200 cusecs and Outflows 6,300 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 4,800 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs. Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1,415.31 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today 0.326 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1143.20 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage today 1.519 MAF.