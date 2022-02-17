Govt warned of ghee, cooking oil shortage

LAHORE: Ghee manufacturers have warned the government of shortage of ghee and cooking oil in the domestic market and increase in their prices following an unprecedented surge in edible oil rates in the international market alongside high domestic tax rates.

The intimation was communicated by the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) to the prime minister about a week ago through a letter. The letter, a copy of which is available with The News, stated that the ghee manufacturers have been intimating to the federal government about the increasing trend in the edible oil and palm oil prices in the international market. The price touched the peak on Wednesday. In just two weeks, almost $50 increase was recorded in the prices.

The increasing trend in the palm oil and other edible oils’ prices has forced the importers to reduce their imports due to the volatile global market. “The unprecedented high prices have forced the edible oil importers to curtail their import volumes to reduce financial exposure and volatility, hence domestic stocks are depleting at a fast pace to meet the national demand,” PVMA Chairman Tariqullah Sufi mentioned in the letter.

Sufi said the pattern of supply and demand is going out of proportion. Thus, the industry expects ghee shortage which will result in price hike of the product. The increasing trend in global edible oils and palm oil was started prior to December 2021 and is expected to continue for another two to three months.

According to the industry officials, at present almost 240,000 metric ton edible oils including palm oil are available in the country, which are normally around 325,000 to 350,000 metric tons in stable global markets.

It is important to mention that the neighbouring countries including India sizably (up to 70 per cent) reduced the duty structure in September 2021 on import of edible oil to ensure the sustainable domestic stocks. Resultantly, by a timely reduction in the tax structure, they not only maintained and even enhanced their domestic stocks but also increased the future buying to counter the expected international market volatility.

However, the ghee manufacturers’ suggestion to reduce duties and taxes to protect the end consumers and ensuring sizeable domestic stocks was ignored by the government. In July 2020, the C&F price of palm oil was hovering around $620-670 metric tons, which now in February 2022 has surged to $1550 metric tons. By this way, the tax collection (sales tax and income tax) by the government has more than doubled.

The PVMA again proposed a sizeable reduction in duty/taxes to ensure sustainable imports and relief to the masses by up to Rs 80 per kg. Further, the influx of Iranian cooking oil smuggled into Pakistan and excessive tax free imports of FATA/PATA units much beyond their local consumption made the units in settled areas unviable to continue their import and manufacturing activities. This needs to be addressed on a priority basis, Sufi requested the prime minister.