Hike in POL prices triggers protest in KP

PESHAWAR: Increase in the prices of petroleum products provoked an angry reaction from the opposition political parties and the general public as they protested against it on Wednesday.

A protest demonstration was held at Saddar Bazaar wherein people chanted slogans against the government for raising the price of petrol by Rs12.3 per litre. They said the unprecedented price-hike had already made life miserable for the poor and the recent increase would trigger inflation and the prices of the daily use items would go up.

The government, they said, had surrendered before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and was toeing the line of foreign forces instead of thinking about its own people. They said people were being forced to commit suicides by making life difficult for them. The protesters warned of launching a movement against the government if the increase in petroleum prices was not withdrawn.

They blocked the main road asking the rulers to immediately withdraw the increase in the prices of POL and take practical steps for reduction in price-hike or else the people would take to the streets. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam also condemned the increase in petrol prices and demanded its withdrawal.

He said inflation had already broken the back of ordinary people and further increase would lead to unbearable price-hike. Pakistan was the world's third expensive country due to Imran Khan’s wrong policies, he added.

During the last four years of the rule of Imran Khan people were deprived of even basic needs of life, the PMLN leader said. He said that the poor people were paying the price of corruption committed by the leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PMLN provincial spokesman Ikhtiar Wali Khan also criticized the government for the increase in petrol prices. In a statement, he said Imran Khan should step down as he had failed to deliver. He said the country would face turmoil if a free and fair election was not held. He said the PTI rulers lacked the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.