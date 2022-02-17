PM backs use of EVMs in elections again

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had again shown problem of rejected votes because of double stamping etc and the same had come out in the Judicial Commission report on 2013 polls.

PM Imran took to his twitter account to say, “LG elections in KP have again shown problem of rejected votes bec of double stamping etc. The same had come out in Judicial Commission report on 2013 elections. The ability to manipulate elections through getting opponent votes rejected is one of the reasons the status quo opposes EVM”.

He also posted provisional consolidated statement of results of count for mayor of Peshawar, which shows that the votes rejected are greater than the winning margin: JUI-F got 63,610 votes and PTI received 51,523 votes, whereas the rejected votes are 23,113 and the winning margin is 120,87 votes.

In another tweet, the prime minister wrote, “Saddened to learn of the passing of Ghulam Akbar, a media veteran who was a man of strong convictions and principles. My condolences and prayers go to his family”.