Testing officer arrested for helping candidates secure jobs in FIA

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sukkur has arrested a former Chief Examiner of Open Testing Service (OTS), Shafique Ahmad Soomro, on allegations of impersonating as an officer of FIA, and for committing fraud and illegally facilitating many candidates in recruitment tests for different positions in FIA, including his real brother and sister.

A First Information Report (FIR) number 28/2022 at the office of Deputy Director, FIA, Crime and Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Circle, Sukkur under sections of 406, 419, 420, 468, 471, 109 PPC has been registered against accused Shafique Ahmad Soomro on the compliant of Inspector Sunina Qureshi of FIA Sukkur. Earlier last year an enquiry was initiated by FIA Hyderabad on complaints of forgery and cheating in the FIA recruitment examinations by OTS, and after getting concrete evidence, the accused was arrested.

FIA’s action has raised questions ahead of the OTS’s examinations, which is engaged in recruitment for many important national institutions including of Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO, Economic Cooperation Organization, Multan Development Authority, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd, Federal Shariat Court, Neelam Jehlum Hydropower company, Provincial Assembly Punjab, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Balochistan Police, Federal Judicial Academy, NEPRA, Pakistan Security Printing Corporation, Central Power Purchasing Agency and others. Manager of OTS Faheem Ahmad told The News that OTS is a well-reputed testing service and all the tests are conducted transparently. Faheem said that Shafique Soomro is no more part of OTS now after complaints were received against him for facilitating his sister and brother in the FIA exams.

The FIA, Sindh has constituted a five-member special committee for monitoring of the case headed by Deputy Director, Sukkur Ghulam Sarwar Waraich while the Assistant Director Muneer Siyal, Inspector Rana Sannaullah, Sub-Inspector Sunina Qureshi and Akbar Soomro would be its members.

According to the FIR, the FIA team while searching accused Shafique Soomro’s bedroom found large records and evidence about his unlawful practices. Evidence was also found for his involvement in forging the FIA service identity card for himself by using his brother Attique Ahmad Soomro's ID card who is an ASI in FIA. According to the FIR, fake stamps of different government institutions were also recovered during the search. The FIA also checked his laptop and recovered bundles of original blank answer sheets of OTS. Moreover, the original OTS test results of his sister Anam Soomro and brother working as ASI recruited in 2018 through OTS, were also recovered. His sister, recruited in 2019 through OTS works as a stenotypist in FIA. Both the siblings of the accused Shafique Soomro managed their appointments in FIA with the help of their brother who was the Chief Examiner of OTS for FIA test Sukkur and Hyderabad.

During the search, USBs were also recovered carrying pictures of FIA Hyderabad's inquiry documents against Soomro, with signed original CFR, legal comments, statements of witnesses and candidates facilitated through unfair means by the accused and original solved papers, booklets of OTS test for FIA were also recovered which prove that Soomro is allegedly involved in corruption and corrupt practices through impersonation, fraud, forgery for cheating in active connivance and collaboration with other officials of OTS and the beneficiaries who managed jobs in FIA.

During Soomro's interrogation, he disclosed four accounts in different banks having an amount of Rs. 50 million but could not explain these hefty transactions into his accounts. According to FIA sources, Soomro admitted to forging and tempering with his brother's FIA ID card to impersonate as an ASI FIA Hyderabad, by affixing his scanned picture.

The accused further admitted misusing the forged FIA card on different occasions. Soomro had joined NTS in 2014 as a coordinator chief examiner and was later promoted in 2018 as Monitoring Officer and then resigned in March 2021.