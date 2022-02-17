40pc of Baitul Mal budget spent on health sector: MD

KARACHI: Pakistan Baitul Mal’s Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar on Wednesday said that around 40 percent of the budget of state-run social welfare body is being spent on the health sector, including expenses for treatment of patients with heart disease, cancer, hepatitis and other diseases.

“PBM has set up counters in the government hospitals, where patients can apply for treatment at the government expense,” said Khokhar, while talking to the media persons at the residence of Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

He said the PBM provides assistance to the poor, deserving, unemployed and widows, adding different programmes are designed for the welfare of the poor according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Ehsaas, Panahgah, Langhargah, Koi Bhooka Na Soye, and other initiatives have proved to be beneficial for the poor people, while the previous governments and the incumbent Sindh government were sucking the blood of the people,” he said.

He said that the people, who lost limbs due to accidents, were provided artificial limbs by the PBM, so that the affected persons can lead a better life. He also said that the PBM was ready to assist deserving students of the country as a large number of scholarships were being given to the deserving students in the education sector to assist them in pursuing higher studies.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the poor people were benefiting from the federal government-run social welfare initiatives across the Sindh province. “Prime Minister Imran Khan awakened the people by challenging the rotten political system and now he is steering Pakistan to the path of progress and development,” he said.

Criticising the Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government for failing to bring an end to lawlessness and violence in the province, Sheikh said that those, who are harassing the daughters of the province, are sitting in the Bilawal House.