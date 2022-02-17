A woman’s place?

These days people fear the birth of daughters as they did back in the days when new-born baby girls were buried alive. Parents dread the birth of a girl for fear that they will be burdened by society’s expectations. As a result, they treat their daughters differently, often burying them in the countless social and cultural expectations associated with women. However, this is counterproductive and weakens these girls. Instead of trying to suppress young girls to fit the image of a woman stipulated by society, parents should fight for them to be as they are. Why must women spend their whole lives being treated as burdens? It is unfortunate that women must depend on society to tell them what to do to have a ‘better’ life. They are merely puppets in the hand of society. It is high time this changed. All the rights women have must be given to them, and they must be treated as equal citizens in the country.

Malik Dawood Ahmed Awan

Islamabad