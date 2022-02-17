Democracy at risk

This refers to the editorial ‘Democracy report’ (February 14). Pakistan has failed to establish democratic norms, even though the country has been headed by democratic governments since 2008. Its poor performance in this regard is a result of unstable political parties, illiteracy and a weak economy. It is hoped that now democracy will continue uninterrupted, leading to prosperity, and a strengthened democratic machinery.

However, for this to happen, fair and free general elections are imperative. Losing parties should accept the election results without resorting to accusations of rigging. All stakeholders should realise that the beauty of democracy lies in an unimpeachable electoral process. People should be allowed to choose their representatives, and these representatives should be allowed to complete their terms. Democracy can only flourish if it is unhindered, and it is no secret that right now Pakistan desperately needs democracy to flourish.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nanakana Sahib