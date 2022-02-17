Democracy at risk

This refers to the editorial ‘Democracy report’ (February 14). Pakistan has failed to establish democratic norms, even though the country has been headed by democratic governments since 2008. Its poor performance in this regard is a result of unstable political parties, illiteracy and a weak economy. It is hoped that now democracy will continue uninterrupted, leading to prosperity, and a strengthened democratic machinery.
However, for this to happen, fair and free general elections are imperative. Losing parties should accept the election results without resorting to accusations of rigging. All stakeholders should realise that the beauty of democracy lies in an unimpeachable electoral process. People should be allowed to choose their representatives, and these representatives should be allowed to complete their terms. Democracy can only flourish if it is unhindered, and it is no secret that right now Pakistan desperately needs democracy to flourish.
Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar
Nanakana Sahib
These days people fear the birth of daughters as they did back in the days when new-born baby girls were buried alive....
One of the most pressing problems in Pakistan these days is the lack of safe drinking water. Government data presented...
Just as people were lamenting the situation of unruly mob justice in this country, horrifying news of a journalist and...
This refers to the article ‘Economic zones: a quick fix?’ by Dr Murad Ali . The writer has rightly highlighted the...
Inflation is increasing rapidly in the country, creating countless problems for ordinary people. The government should...
This refers to the news report ‘Despite good lifestyle, people don’t pay taxes: PM’ . The prime minister should...
Comments