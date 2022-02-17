Water-stressed

One of the most pressing problems in Pakistan these days is the lack of safe drinking water. Government data presented to the National Assembly in 2021 claimed that around 50 percent of the drinking water supply in 20 out of 29 major cities was contaminated and unpotable. This creates obvious health risks, especially when contaminated water is also used for farming.

According to an NGO affiliated with USAID, only around 36 percent of Pakistan’s population has access to safely managed water. Access to potable drinking water is a basic right of all people. The government must ensure that water pollution is curbed to protect our water resources so people have clean water to drink. This will not only be good for their health but also boost crop production, improving food security and helping the faltering economy.

Yashfa Sial

Hafizabad