Water-stressed

One of the most pressing problems in Pakistan these days is the lack of safe drinking water. Government data presented to the National Assembly in 2021 claimed that around 50 percent of the drinking water supply in 20 out of 29 major cities was contaminated and unpotable. This creates obvious health risks, especially when contaminated water is also used for farming.
According to an NGO affiliated with USAID, only around 36 percent of Pakistan’s population has access to safely managed water. Access to potable drinking water is a basic right of all people. The government must ensure that water pollution is curbed to protect our water resources so people have clean water to drink. This will not only be good for their health but also boost crop production, improving food security and helping the faltering economy.
Yashfa Sial
Hafizabad
These days people fear the birth of daughters as they did back in the days when new-born baby girls were buried alive....
This refers to the editorial ‘Democracy report’ . Pakistan has failed to establish democratic norms, even though...
Just as people were lamenting the situation of unruly mob justice in this country, horrifying news of a journalist and...
This refers to the article ‘Economic zones: a quick fix?’ by Dr Murad Ali . The writer has rightly highlighted the...
Inflation is increasing rapidly in the country, creating countless problems for ordinary people. The government should...
This refers to the news report ‘Despite good lifestyle, people don’t pay taxes: PM’ . The prime minister should...
Comments