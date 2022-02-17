 
close
Thursday February 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Authorities amok

February 17, 2022

Just as people were lamenting the situation of unruly mob justice in this country, horrifying news of a journalist and his team being tortured has surfaced. Unfortunately, this time the credit for torturing and dehumanising people goes to a government agency.

If those who are supposed to ensure justice in society abuse it so blatantly, where is the country headed?

Mariam Khan

Lahore

Comments