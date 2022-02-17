Authorities amok

Just as people were lamenting the situation of unruly mob justice in this country, horrifying news of a journalist and his team being tortured has surfaced. Unfortunately, this time the credit for torturing and dehumanising people goes to a government agency.
If those who are supposed to ensure justice in society abuse it so blatantly, where is the country headed?
Mariam Khan
Lahore
