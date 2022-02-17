Special zones

This refers to the article ‘Economic zones: a quick fix?’ by Dr Murad Ali (February 12). The writer has rightly highlighted the need for a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the successes and failures of the existing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) across the country before initiating new ones under CPEC. The problems with SEZs under CPEC will be different and must be dealt with accordingly. First, the CPEC investment in transport infrastructure and industrialisation under SEZs will not necessarily lead to a transfer of technology and skills. Second, while it is true that the development of an industrial area will require better roads and motorways, building them before planning SEZs amounts to putting the cart before the horse and is a waste of resources. Most of the infrastructure will have worn out by the time these SEZs are developed. Third, industries developed by foreign investors may turn out to be a drain of resources like independent power producers (IPPs) if not handled properly.

Finally, appropriating locations for industries without taking into consideration the location of markets, or the availability of raw materials and skilled labourers will concentrate economic activity in certain areas, denying opportunities to other areas and their residents. An appropriate policy would be to have a large number of small industrial towns, providing job opportunities to locals. It must be reiterated that technology and skills are not transferable goods. They must be acquired by knowledge and experience. What we do ourselves will be sustainable, while what we do with the help of others will drain our resources. Foreign investment should not lead to draining out our resources.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad