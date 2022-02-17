Expensive life

Inflation is increasing rapidly in the country, creating countless problems for ordinary people. The government should only increase the prices of basic commodities if it can increase the income of the poor. Even eggs have become unaffordable these days. Yet, the government continues to increase prices.

Recently, the government increased the cost of all petroleum goods. How are students to afford going to educational institutions every day? The government must decrease the prices of essential goods, including petrol, so that people can at least survive these conditions.

Naveed Ahmed

Mari Abad