Self-accountability

This refers to the news report ‘Despite good lifestyle, people don’t pay taxes: PM’ (February 16). The prime minister should not repeatedly accuse people of not paying taxes. Huge sums of money are collected by the government in the form of indirect taxes. What would the prime minister say about government expenses, huge salaries with endless perks, overstaffing and the money lost as a result of corruption in government departments?
Is this how a government should lead a debt-ridden nation? There is no justice anywhere. Who should people turn to? The prime minister would be well-advised to reduce borrowing and stop wasting taxpayers’ money over the unnecessary government expenses mentioned above.
Lt Col (r) Aizaz Haider
Lahore
