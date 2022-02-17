Robbing the old

This refers to the news report ‘EOBI corruption case: Five accused, including chairman, flee from court’ (February 12). In 2021, an investigation was initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as the accused were involved in irregularities that caused the government a loss of over Rs3.7 billion.
An exemplary punishment should be given to all the absconders who were involved in this corruption without any delay. The PTI-led government should live up to its pre-poll promises of implementing justice in the country.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
