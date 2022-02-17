Realpolitik?

The PDM has finally announced that it will table a no-confidence motion against the government. One wonders why the PML-N agreed to the suggestion despite the fact that Nawaz Sharif was against the idea initially. Moreover, despite the fact that there are indicators that the relationship between the coalition parties and the government is weakening, there are little chances of the motion’s success.

The next few weeks will show how serious the PDM is about this motion. Currently, the government’s senior ministers are not taking the PDM’s threats seriously. One wonders if the PDM’s ‘long march’ aims to actually send the government packing or is a move to gain some credibility before the upcoming general elections.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura