Realpolitik?

The PDM has finally announced that it will table a no-confidence motion against the government. One wonders why the PML-N agreed to the suggestion despite the fact that Nawaz Sharif was against the idea initially. Moreover, despite the fact that there are indicators that the relationship between the coalition parties and the government is weakening, there are little chances of the motion’s success.
The next few weeks will show how serious the PDM is about this motion. Currently, the government’s senior ministers are not taking the PDM’s threats seriously. One wonders if the PDM’s ‘long march’ aims to actually send the government packing or is a move to gain some credibility before the upcoming general elections.
Saman Amjad
Sheikhupura
These days people fear the birth of daughters as they did back in the days when new-born baby girls were buried alive....
This refers to the editorial 'Democracy report' . Pakistan has failed to establish democratic norms, even though...
One of the most pressing problems in Pakistan these days is the lack of safe drinking water. Government data presented...
Just as people were lamenting the situation of unruly mob justice in this country, horrifying news of a journalist and...
This refers to the article 'Economic zones: a quick fix?' by Dr Murad Ali . The writer has rightly highlighted the...
Inflation is increasing rapidly in the country, creating countless problems for ordinary people. The government should...
