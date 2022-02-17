Meriting awards

This refers to the editorial ‘Performance questions’ (February 13). Performance evaluation and appreciating ministers who have performed well is not bad. This step will not only improve their performance but also create healthy competition among them, encouraging them to perform better.
That being said, it is also important that the ruling party work on an evaluation and grading system. There should be general acceptance of the evaluation criteria.
Zohaib Ahmed
Hub
