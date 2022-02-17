Polluted waters

It has not been long since Punjab was under dense fog, especially in and around Lahore. Now we find that not just the air but the river flowing through Lahore is also the world’s most polluted waterway. It contains active pharmaceutical ingredients posing a threat to the environment, local flora and fauna and people’s health. This revelation – if we can call it so – the University of York has made in a study on pharmaceutical pollution of the world’s rivers. The study has detected pharmaceutical particles such as caffeine, elements of drugs used for diabetes and epilepsy, nicotine, and even paracetamol in the river.

The Ravi, written about by poets and painted by artists, has been reduced to a drain full of human and industrial waste. An unbridled dumping of effluent has been going on for long, flouting all laws that various governments enacted but failed to enforce. One of the most significant causes of this water pollution is industrial waste emanating from factories on both sides of the river. The Ravi is not alone in its misery; other major and minor waterways across the country have been facing the same problem. It appears that both federal and provincial governments have not been implementing relevant laws to prevent water pollution in the country. This is neither rocket science nor a difficult task if the relevant departments and ministries were serious about taking action against the culprits. There are numerous waste disposal laws in place and if implemented they can eliminate – or at least reduce – pollution of ground and river waters across the county.

On top of it all, despite the increasing pollution, the government decided to build an entire new city on the river basin of the Ravi – euphemistically naming it the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project. Yes, India is also responsible for diverting drains towards Ravi, but no excuse can absolve the authorities responsible in Pakistan for keeping rivers clean. If India has diverted Hudiyara drain to River Ravi, the government must take up this issue internationally. Now, especially after this new report, Pakistan has solid ground to advocate its case against pollution emanating from across the border. But most important is the control of our own polluting industries that contaminate the river basin. Environment protection agencies and civil society organisations must take this report seriously and put pressure on the government to implement all relevant laws in letter and spirit. The lives of our future generation depend on how we act now in this moment.