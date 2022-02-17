Manpower to be exported to Japan

TOKYO: Pakistan and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation's (MoC) on Wednesday for manpower export to Japan as technical intern trainees.

For better coordination between the two countries, Pakistan’s embassy in Tokyo also hosted a webinar, where participants were briefed about sending manpower through organisations such as National University of Technology and Overseas Employment Corporation to Japan as technical intern trainees.

Speaking to the webinar, Pakistan’s ambassador to Japan Imtiaz Ahmed and secretary, ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development briefed the participants about actions being taken by the government of Pakistan.