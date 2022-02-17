UBL partners with Green Line BRT

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) will provide cash management service to Karachi Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) by collecting cash from all stations and ticket vending machines, a statement said on Wednesday.

The bank will also be a digital partner of the bus service, enabling cashless purchase experience for the BRT commuters.

The bus stations will be powered by UBL’s android POS (point of sale) terminals, which will be integrated with a ticketing system for the mass-transit travelers. Also, the BRT users will be able to purchase tickets online, using their debit and credit cards, using the bank’s internet payment gateway.

The bank was given the mandate by Sindh Infrastructure Development Co. Ltd. (SIDCL) at a ceremony held at the UBL head office in Karachi.