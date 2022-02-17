Gold up Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs50 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs125,750 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs43 to Rs107,810. In the international market, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,856 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71. Local jewelers said that gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
