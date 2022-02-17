Rupee inches up

KARACHI: The rupee recovered from losses to close slightly stronger against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday on the back of soft dollar demand from importers and healthy supplies, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 175.67 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 175.78. It appreciated by 0.06 percent during the session.

In the open market, the rupee also gained 30 paisas to end at 177.70 per dollar.

“Dollar demand from importers was not high today. Increase in dollar inflows from remittance exporters helped the rupee gain value,” said foreign exchange dealer.

“We expect the rupee will trade in a range-bound manner in coming days. There will be some fluctuation depending on import and debt payments. But the currency should largely stay stable,” he added.

The range for the local unit is expected to be 175.40 to 175.80 to the dollar in coming sessions.