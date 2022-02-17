Fuel, an antipoor weapon

LAHORE: Fuel imports mean that any increase in the rates of petroleum products is inevitable when global crude oil prices increase. But the problem is that the state uses petroleum products for revenue generation as well, which puts a higher burden on the consumers.

Rates of one liter gasoline have increased from Rs92.83 per barrel in September 2018 (when this government assumed power) to Rs160 per liter now. During this period, Brent crude price increased from $72.53 to $94.33 per barrel.

Another factor that was instrumental in the rate increase of petroleum products was the massive devaluation of the rupee from Rs124 against a dollar in 2018 to Rs176 now. The government has no control over the global prices of crude oil, but massive devaluation of currency points to flaws in its policies. The Pakistani rupee remained under pressure even during the period when the government strangulated imports and we posted a current account surplus after a long time.

This down slide accelerated when the government liberalised trade and posted record trade deficit for four straight months. The economic planners have again started squeezing imports, but the downwards slide is on.

Policy failure of the government to control the domestic currency even during current account surplus as well as deficit is evident. Past governments also fiercely resisted the pressure of petrol pumps to increase their margins, but the present government increased it by 25 percent in November 25 to Rs4.90 per litre from Rs3.99.

The margins of Oil Marketing Companies were also increased by 25 percent to Rs3.68 per litre.

This means that since the last six months, consumers are bearing the additional burden of Rs1.68 per litre on petrol prices due to increase in margins of petroleum dealers and the OMCs.

There is no clarity on the revenues that the state generates from import of petroleum products. The standard sales tax rate is 17 percent that the government reduces in some months to a lower level.

Under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement the government is bound to increase the petroleum levy to Rs30 in six months at a rate of Rs3 per litre every month. First increase was implemented about two months back and the public is in dark whether the current increase in petroleum product rates includes the agreed Rs3 per litre increase or not.

The Oil and Gas regulatory Authority (OGRA) that is the regulator of prices of petroleum products has been reduced to a recommendatory body.

Its advice to adjust the petroleum product rates is either ignored or partially accepted by the prime minister.

Petroleum products rates are reviewed fortnightly on the 15th and the last day of the month. OGRA’s last advice to increase petrol rates by Rs8 was vetoed by the PM, but this fortnight the government announced the highest ever increase in prices.

Ideally, the government should not make money on items of daily and widely used consumer items like petrol, diesel, or kerosene oil. These items impact all the consumers.

In fact, the duties and levies on all daily use essential items should be fixed so that the overall increase is limited to the actual increase in the cost because of commodity rates or rupee devaluation.

When duties and taxes are fixed in percentage terms the price increases also generate higher revenues for the state. But these measures fuel inflation.

As for the petroleum products the motorists, bike riders consume petrol, kerosene is the kitchen fuel of the poor. Diesel is consumed by small industries for power generation and by the agriculture sector for running tube wells and agricultural machinery, including tractors.

Diesel is also used by locomotives and public transport like buses and trucks. Furnace oil is used by power generators both in the private and public sector.

The increase in prices of petroleum products effectively increases the prices of all items. For businesses the cost of transport increases. For general consumers this additional transport cost is passed on to all products and services.

Inflation in Pakistan has stubbornly stayed above 13 percent for the last six weeks. It is now likely to go above 15 percent with this massive increase in prices of petroleum products, compounding the miseries of the common man.

The recent increase in power rates would add its share towards inflation. The central bank that has stalled further increase in its policy rates would be constrained to move the rates up.

Inflation and trade deficit would further weaken the rupee. Pakistan badly needs planners with a human face who have the courage to generate revenues from powerful lobbies instead of further marginalising the poorest.