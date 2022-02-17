Textiles exports hit record $11 billion in seven months

ISLAMABAD: Textile exports hit record $10.93 billion in the first seven months of the current financial year, data showed on Wednesday.

The textile earnings showed a growth of 24.7 percent over corresponding period of the last fiscal when the country’s total textiles sales in international market were of $8.76 billion. The sector also showed a high volumetric growth, which coupled with the comparatively high prices, led to higher exports of the textiles sector.

The robust performance could be attributed to the government’s supporting policy for the sector especially, the uninterrupted, and subsidised gas, and electricity supply to the sector made the products competitive in international market encouraging the industrialists to produce and export more.

During the period, the value-added textile exports pushed the total figures up, especially the knitwear exports up 33 percent to $2.88 billion, followed by readymade garments 22 percent to $2.16 billion, bedwear 19 percent to $1.92 billion, and cotton cloth 24 percent to $1.35 billion.

Cotton yarn exports increased by 41 percent to $688 million, towels 15 percent to $615 million, and made-up articles (excluding towels and bedwears) up 10 percent to $491 million during July-January 2021/22. Brokerage Topline Securities said the country’s total textiles exports may clock in at $18.5 to $19 billion by end of the current fiscal year. “Textile exports will keep robust as ease of lockdown in European economies is likely to drive increased orders and help overall textile exports,” it added. The government had approved the third Textiles and Apparel Policy aiming to consolidate the growth already achieved in the textile sector.

Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood said one of the main objectives of the policy was to maintain regionally competitive energy rates throughout the policy period as well as to enhance exports of higher value-added with products and geographical diversification.

It will also increase the economy of scales/production capacities and capacity building, in terms of infrastructure and supply chain development, marketing, compliances, and research and development (R&D).

The other objectives included formulating strategies to promote made in Pakistan, facilitating international buying houses to establish offices in Pakistan, and initiating mass level training programs, especially for women and small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs) for skill development. Dawood congratulated all exporters for their achievement so far, adding that he was sure it would be maintained throughout the policy period.

He said ‘phenomenal growth’ was being witnessed in the textile sector, adding that textile exports were expected to touch $21 billion by the end of the fiscal year, as compared to $15 billion dollars last year. The Topline Securities said Pakistan is offering subsidized energy & RLNG tariffs to textile players to boost exports

RLNG tariff is expected to remain intact at $6.5/MMBTU level although regional average is comparatively low. To note, RLNG is currently being provided at $9/MMBTU to textile sector till March-22 due to supply issues.