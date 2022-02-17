Energy imports surge 125pc to $11.67 billion in July-January

KARACHI: Energy imports billowed to a whopping 125 percent in the first seven months of this fiscal, compared to the corresponding period last year, totally in line with an intensifying demand in the country, latest numbers showed on Wednesday.

These imports increased to $11.67 billion in July-January FY2022 from $5.64 billion in the same period last year, contributing enormously to the trade deficit in the period.

The numbers also revealed a significant increase in petroleum products in terms of value as well as volume.

The import of petroleum products in the period under review posted 125 percent growth in dollar

terms and 25 percent in volume terms by surging to $5.734 billion from $ 2.549 billion in the same period last year.

“The high import of petroleum products indicates that country consumed more products as well as rising prices of these products in the global market mainly added to the growth,” said Fayyaz Hussain, Research Analyst at Sherman Securities.

However, the import of crude oil showed a slight decrease in the period under review, which showed the local production of petroleum products remained low, he said.

“Highest ever monthly oil import bill for the seven months of FY2022 was due to 74 percent year-on-year jump in Arab Light prices along with 25 percent year-on-year volumetric growth,” said Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited.

The import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) also jumped 117 percent to $2.76 billion against $ 1.27 billion in the same period of last year.

The import of petroleum products jumped 78 percent to $ 677 million in January compared to $381 million in the same month of previous fiscal.

Rising global oil prices mainly increased the cost of petroleum products imports as volume were mostly flat.

The import of petroleum products in month of January decreased 25 percent compared to December.

As a result of the government’s flawed strategy, the country had imported huge quantities of energy products, especially furnace oil, in December.

The ill-planned import of furnace oil in December as well as November drastically decreased its domestic demand causing a huge buildup of stocks with the local refineries, which faced serious financial hardships and some of them were even shut down.