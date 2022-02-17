Stocks flat as inflationary fires seen flaring up

Stocks on Wednesday ended barely changed as a massive increase in the rates of petroleum products plunged the players in concerns over its implication on the inflationary pressures amid wobbly economic outlook, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index edged 46.90 points or 0.10 percent down to close at 45,684.80 points, after swinging between 45,904.69 and 45,603.65 points.

The traded value hit a 20-month low of Rs4.13 billion. It had slumped to Rs3.3 billion on June 19, 2020.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks closed lower on the weak economic outlook.

Surging local POL (petroleum oil lubricants) prices impacting industrial earnings, widening trade deficit, and reports of falling cement sales amid government cut in development budgets, raise in industrial power tariff weighed the stocks down, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also lost 15.82 points or 0.09 percent to close at 17,788.14 points against 17,803.96 points.

Traded shares decreased 129 million to 145.31 million from 274.57 million. Market capital narrowed to Rs7.810 trillion from Rs7.817 trillion. Out of 339 companies active in the session, 135 posted gains, 181 losses, while 23 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities Ltd said equities closed slightly negative after lackluster trade as the raise in petroleum products prices by Rs10 to Rs12 to pass on the impact of higher international oil prices was seen mounting inflationary pressure.

The highest increase was recorded in share price of Nestle Pakistan, which rose by Rs99.90 to Rs5,700 per share, followed by Premium Textile that increased by Rs54.01 to Rs784 per share.

Rafhan Maize suffered the biggest loss as it shed Rs505 to end at Rs9,900 per share, followed by Allawasaya Textile that gave up Rs149.20 to close at Rs1,840.23 per share.

JS Research said the market remained range-bound. The government's decision to increase the petroleum prices created a sentiment that inflation readings will be high in coming months,” the brokerage said.

“Going forward, the market is expected to remain range-bound, where we believe the trend will depend mainly on key macro points,” analysts at JS Research said.

Arif Habib Ltd in a report said in the cement sector, PIOC remained under pressure despite its financial results being in line with the market expectations.

Mainboard activity remained dull and in last trading hour, investors opted for profit-taking, which led the market to close in the red zone, the report said.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 23.64 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 17.05 million shares that closed higher by 6 paisas to Rs2.02 per share.

According to TSBL Research, the government increased petroleum products prices to historic levels mainly due to uncertainty in Eastern Europe, which has been triggering panic in the global oil markets and IMF conditionality to collect Rs4 per litre from Petroleum Levy to bridge tax-gap.

TSBL analysts said, in view the above, the government took an unpopular decision and passed on 100 percent impact of high oil prices to masses despite high inflationary concerns. “Consequently, this will exacerbate vulnerabilities for the rich and the poor alike, while hitting the middle and low-income groups the hardest,” the TSBL Research added.

Some major turnover support also came from Faysal Bank, Hum Network, Bank of Punjab, Engro Polymer, TPL Properties, Ghani Global Holdings, TRG Pakistan Ltd, and Telecard Limited. Future contracts turnover decreased to 34.39 million shares from 76.55 million.