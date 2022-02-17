Govt draws fire for massive fuel price hike

KARACHI: The business community on Wednesday condemned the government's wholesale hike in the prices of petroleum products, which they said would devastate country's commercial activities.

“Although the international crude oil prices have hit record levels, the government should have saved the masses from the devastating impact to a large extent instead of passing it on to them,” said Muhammad Idris, President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) in a statement.

He said the cost of production of industrial products would jump after increase in transportation expenses.

He also pointed out that in view of shortage of gas, many industries were using kerosene for producing steam that is used in the production process.

KCCI chief said the government could have saved the people by absorbing this burden as it had in the last fortnightly review.

“common man is experiencing record high inflation with the squeezing income and latest price hike in petroleum products would be crushing it financially.

Maheen Salman, Acting President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), said that such a high increase in prices of petroleum products was unacceptable and unbearable.

“The price of petrol in the history of the country has reached Rs160 per litre, which is alarming and beyond the purchasing power of people,” Salman said.

She said due to the government policy, inflation for the lower income group had gone up to 21 percent and this increase in petroleum products would make it even worse, which would severely affect the middle class and upper-middle-class including the poor.

“Inflation has broken the back of the low-income group. There are no steps being taken by the government to provide some relief to the poor.”

Salman further it was IMF’s condition, which the government accepted without any problem.

“The government is increasing inflation on a daily basis but the means for the increase in revenue are not being created. Job opportunities are dwindling, industries are closing, flight of investment is at all-time high, so how can the country develop?”

She appealed to the government to keep the inflation rate in line with the purchasing power of the people.