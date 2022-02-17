Three cops sacked for helping four UTPs escape

Three court police personnel were dismissed from service on Wednesday after an inquiry found them guilty of helping four under-trial prisoners escape from their custody recently in terrorism and other cases.

The sacked policemen are sub-inspector Rao Ashraf and constables Yasin and Sultan. According to court police SSP Abid Qaimkhani, the policemen had been issued with show-cause notices to respond to charges against them.

They were accused of helping four under-trial prisoners flee recently. Two of the prisoners, Nasir Malik and Zahid, escaped from constable Sultan’s custody, prisoner Wasim from constable Yasin’s custody, while handcuffed Asif involved in a terrorism case escaped from SI Rao Ashraf’s custody.

SI Rao Ashraf facilitated him by providing his own cell phone to him for making calls. The suspect had escaped with Ashraf’s cell phone he was being transported back to the jail. Meanwhile, the authorities have decided to surrender the services of around 200 personnel of the court police to the Karachi Range following the escape of Zohaib Qureshi, the key suspect in the high-profile kidnapping case of Dua Mangi.