KUTS defers HEC chairman’s seminar

The Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) has postponed a one-day open discussion, titled ‘Issues Related to Higher Education Commission [HEC] of Pakistan Polices’, with HEC Chairman Tariq Banuri as a guest speaker. The seminar was scheduled to take place on Friday (tomorrow) at KU’s chemistry department auditorium.

Last week, after discussing with KUTS President Prof Dr Shah Ali Ul Qader, some members of the association’s seminar organising committee had invited the HEC chief to the event as a guest speaker.

But owing to apparent pressure from KU’s high-ups and some influential academics who opposed the reinstatement of the HEC chairman after the Islamabad High Court’s verdict, the KUTS delayed the seminar.

“We have postponed the seminar,” said Dr Qader. “We might hold it next week. It hadn’t been planned beforehand, but we had talked to the HEC chairman and invited him for an open discussion. On my request he accepted the invitation.”

While he did not mention the reason for postponing the event, some KUTS members told The News that an influential director of KU’s research institute had put pressure on them.

They claimed that the director called KUTS General Secretary Dr Mohsin to his office and said that Dr Banuri was his opponent, and that his presence at the seminar would be seen as an alliance between the KUTS and the HEC chief against him, so the KUTS should disassociate itself from the event.

The sources said the director convinced Dr Mohsin to cancel the seminar, while a number of teachers of the research institute had also contacted Dr Mohsin with the same request. They said that after consulting with Dr Qader to decide if the event should be delayed or cancelled, Dr Mohsin later confirmed to the media that the seminar has been cancelled.