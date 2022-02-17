Uzair Baloch gets 17th acquittal for want of evidence

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Uzair Baloch, one of the Lyari gang war’s alleged kingpins and the now-defunct Peoples Aman Committee’s chief, in the rocket attack case due to lack of evidence.

Baloch and others were prosecuted for killing a citizen and injuring another during a rocket attack on a police mobile in the jurisdiction of the Napier police station in 2012. After hearing the arguments of the state and defence counsels, and examining the prosecution evidence, the ATC acquitted Baloch for want of evidence. This is the 17th criminal case in which he has been acquitted by a court due to lack of sufficient evidence.

Abduction case

A District East judicial magistrate directed an investigating officer to submit a progress report with regard to the kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl from the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood. The complainant submitted before the court that his daughter was kidnapped by Nadeem, Saleem and Yaseen last year, but the police failed to arrest the absconding accused.

He said the police had arrested Yaseen and Saleem, but Yaseen obtained bail from the court, while Nadeem was still at large. He sought the men’s arrests and the recovery of his daughter.