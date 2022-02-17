Missing boy found dead

The body of a minor boy who had gone missing three days ago in Shah Faisal Colony was found. A neighbour found the three-year-old dead near a nullah when he took his goats for grazing in the area. Rescuers took the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as Arham, son of Manzur.

Police said Arham was living at his grandmother’s house following a dispute between his parents. The family registered a complaint at the Shah Faisal Colony police station after he had gone missing.

Police released the victim’s father after a brief detention, and detained the neighbour, Naveed Hyderabadi, when uncles of the victim told them that the boy had gone missing after he had a quarrel with Hyderabadi on Sunday. However, the detained person denied his involvement in the crime. Doctors confirmed that he died by strangulation and suspected that he might have been raped before being murdered. Police were waiting for the final medical report to ascertain the actual cause of death.

Mother, son killed

A woman and her minor son were crushed to death under the wheels of a truck in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. The bodies of 24-year-old Karima, wife of Sajid, and her son Sukh Dev were taken to the JPMC.