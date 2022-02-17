Police claim killing two men ‘who raped teenage girl’

Police claimed killing two robbers suspected to be involved in an alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in Surjani Town a few days during a shootout on Wednesday.

SHO Haji Sanaullah said the encounter occurred when the two fired gunshots at a mobile after cops, acting on a tip-off about the presence of some suspects between the Northern Bypass and Bhens Colony, confronted them. The cops returned fire, killing both suspects on the spot. They seized two pistols, a cell phone and a motorcycle after the exchange of fire.

The bodies of the robbers, one of whom was identified as Pir Bukhsh, were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Two pistols, a cell phone and a motorcycle from their possession.

SHO Sanaullah said the suspects were the same who had allegedly gang-raped the teenage girl during a burglary in Surjani Town a few days ago. He said the victim’s family had identified the culprits.

He said raids were being carried out to arrest the suspects’ accomplices, who had been standing outside the house where the alleged sexual assault had taken place in the late Sunday hours.