17 Israelis held

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Seventeen Israelis have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a racist attack on a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank last month, police said on Wednesday. Police said Jewish Israelis armed with stones, clubs and "other objects" wounded one Palestinian and vandalised shops, vehicles and property in the northern West Bank village of Hawara on January 24.
OTTAWA, Ontario: Canadian police on Wednesday began warning truckers who have been protesting the country’s Covid-19...
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden has told the National Archives to send records of visitors to the White House to the committee...
UDUPI, India: Schools reopened in southern India under tight security on Wednesday with public gatherings banned...
DANA, Syria: Shelling by Syrian government forces of a fuel depot in the rebel-held Idlib region killed three...
YANGON: A Myanmar military jet crashed in the north of the country on Wednesday morning, killing its pilot after a...
PETROPOLIS, Brazil: At least 55 people were killed in devastating flash floods and landslides that hit the picturesque...
Comments