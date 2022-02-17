 
close
Thursday February 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

17 Israelis held

By AFP
February 17, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Seventeen Israelis have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a racist attack on a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank last month, police said on Wednesday. Police said Jewish Israelis armed with stones, clubs and "other objects" wounded one Palestinian and vandalised shops, vehicles and property in the northern West Bank village of Hawara on January 24.

Comments