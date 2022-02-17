CCPO reviews PSL security

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev on Wednesday visited Gaddafi Stadium and reviewed the security and traffic arrangements made by the Lahore Police for PSL matches. DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, DC Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, SSP Security Rashid Hydayat and PCB officials were also present on this occasion. The CCPO Lahore inspected the security arrangements at different entrance and exit gates of the stadium and issued directions to the police officers to strengthen the arrangements.
