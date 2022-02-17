Woman gets Rs1.35m on ombudsperson’s order

LAHORE:Punjab Ombudsperson Nabila Hakim has given order for payment of Rs1.35 million to a resident of Rawalpindi under Women Property Act and the payment has been made to the petitioner. The woman who approached the ombudsperson was undergoing treatment in hospital for kidney ailment. In a press release issued here on Wednesday, the ombudsperson said, “Our mission is to provide women with their right to property at their doorstep. The department in collaboration with Punjab Revenue Department and police is ensuring protection of women’s rights in a practical sense.” She underlined the need to provide awareness to people from the very beginning through the Education Department and other institutions. “In order to build a balanced and prosperous society, it is imperative to include women's property rules in our curriculum,” she said.