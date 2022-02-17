ACE arrests sub-engineer, retrieves land

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested a sub-engineer of Irrigation Department who was involved in corruption of Rs12 million and got the possession of 78 kanals of state land from the land mafia.

Giving details on Wednesday, DG ACE Punjab Gohar Nafees said that the accused Rashid Iqbal along with his associates misused funds allocated for the repair of Maggi Magason Canal, Muzaffargarh during his deployment in Kot Addu office of Irrigation Department. The accused withdrew funds of Rs12 million from the government account but did not carry out the repair work. Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Police Station arrested the accused from Muzaffargarh.

Labourer dies: A labourer died and two were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Chung here on Wednesday. The workers were at work in the building in a private housing society when it collapsed. As a result, three workers identified as Riaz, Ghulam Hussain and Nauman were trapped in debris. Rescue teams reached the spot, removed the debris and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Riaz died on way to hospital. The injured were being treated.

PROTEST: Family of a 16-year-old youth who succumbed to his bullet injuries staged a protest against police at Scheme Morr. The protesters blocked a road. Victim Adnan was shot at and injured in a market by unidentified men. He was taken to hospital where he died on Wednesday. The protesters put the body on the road. Iqbal Town SP Ikhlaq Ullah talked to the protesters and assured them of arresting the culprits. They ended the demo.