Thyroid gland surgery performed with camera help

LAHORE:Lahore General Hospital is going to introduce new technology (TOETVA), for the first time in public sector hospital of Pakistan, through which successful operation will be done with the help of camera without making a cut in the skin.

Initially, a team of surgeons led by Prof Dr Farooq Afzal has successfully performed oral surgery of the patients of thyroid gland with the help of camera. The team of surgeons includes Dr Nawaz Anjum, Dr Imran Khokhar, Dr Anwar Zeb, Dr Tauseef Fatima.

Talking in this regard, HoD of Surgery Department Prof Farooq Afzal on Wednesday said that there is no wound of stitches on the neck of the patient in this complicated procedure and neither has to stay in the hospital for long time. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar congratulated Prof Farooq Afzal and his team for successfully performing this operation with the help of modern technology at LGH. Three patients namely Sakina of Sahiwal, Amna Shafqat from Okara and Naheed from Hafizabad while recording their views praised the doctors, nurses and paramedics for performing operation through modern technology.

stray dogs: Animal rights organisations on Wednesday have demanded immediate notification and implementation of new Dog Birth Control Policy. In a press conference held at Lahore Press Club, Pakistan Animal Rights Advocacy Group (PARAG), said that dogs should not be killed by shooting or poisoning as this is cruelty to animals and creates violence in the society and affects small children who witness the act.