European Mission okays 300,000 Euros for Wasa project

LAHORE:European Mission has approved a grant of 300,000 Euros for Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) for setting up a project management unit. The announcement was made in an online meeting held with the European Mission under the chairmanship of MD Wasa M Tanveer here on Wednesday.

The progress of Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant project was also reviewed on this occasion. MD Wasa while talking to the media said the environmental and social impact of the Babu Sabu plant is being assessed in accordance with international standards, he said adding international consultants will provide European Mission PC One for the PMU.

The international consultants for the project management unit will arrive in Pakistan in April 2022, MD Wasa maintained. He said after completion, the project will start treating sewage water and discharge it into the Ravi River. The meeting was attended by Regional Head Empero Jackie from European Mission, Janter Cleary, Diesel Dennis, DMD Engineering Wasa M Manan, Director Planning Zeeshan Bilal and Deputy Director Planning Samina Asif.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Managing Director of Wasa, in a meeting, has passed strict instructions about timely payment of salaries of agency’s daily work charge employees.

Issuing instructions to all directorates, he said all the work charge employees should get their salaries before the 10th of every month. He said that all Wasa employees were the assets of the agency and were contributing very hard in the development of Wasa.