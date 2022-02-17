‘Punjab, California Sister States’

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar while talking to media at Governor’s House on Wednesday said that Punjab and the US state of California have been formally declared ‘Sister States’.

While sharing the video of voting for approval from the California Assembly, Punjab Governor said that the resolution for declaring Punjab and California as the ‘Sister States’ was presented by Member assembly Chris Holden and all 36 members of the assembly voted in the favour of the resolution. He thanked Speaker California Assembly Anthony Renden, US Democratic member Asif Mahmood and all other members for this declaration.

Punjab Governor said that declaring Punjab and US state of California as ‘Sister States’ is definitely our great achievement on the diplomatic front. “I have been in touch with Parliamentary leaders of the California Assembly for several months for this approval and I would also like to thank Asif Mehmood, a member of the US Democratic Party, for this historic step. We also acknowledge the role of our overseas Pakistani brothers and sisters in the development and stability of Pakistan and the present govt stands with overseas Pakistanis”.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Punjab and the US State of California will now work together to promote trade, education, environment and cultural relations. California will also cooperate with the Punjab govt for reforms in agriculture, health, universities and various other sectors. For this purpose, delegations from Punjab will soon visit California and vice-versa to finalise the matters in this regard. This cooperation will be beneficial for both Punjab and California.

DELEGATION: A delegation of American and Russian skateboarders visited PHA headquarters Jilani Park here on Wednesday. PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani and DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi met the foreign players. The meeting was attended by Nestor Judkins, Kenny Reid, Kegan Gezard, Zack Mackenzie, Carol Korobkov, Eugenia Antospova, Sheehan Hassan, a well-known skateboarder from Pakistan, and Amir Ibrahim, PHA Director Sports.

The director sports briefed the PHA officials on foreign players and gave various suggestions for promotion of skateboarding. The PHA officials and the delegation discussed construction of a skateboarding track at Jilani Park and other facilities. Speaking to the delegation, Chairman Yasir Gilani and DG Jawad Ahmad said that PHA was engaging the citizens of Lahore in healthy activities and consideration would be given to promote skateboarding in the City.